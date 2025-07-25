Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Raised to $703.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $695.00 to $703.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ROP. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.18.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $560.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $564.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,052,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,678,009,000 after buying an additional 1,529,716 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $894,764,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 103,901.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,320,000 after buying an additional 1,113,824 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,401,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,030,000 after buying an additional 672,306 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

