Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Stock Price

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $284.00 to $264.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.96% from the stock’s current price.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMI

Badger Meter Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE BMI opened at $189.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $162.17 and a 1-year high of $256.08.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 22.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Badger Meter

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.