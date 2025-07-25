Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q2 2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up previously from $318.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $337.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.05.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $349.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.39. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $130.08 and a 12-month high of $355.91.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 165,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $707,833,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $358,614,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22,154.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,622 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,544.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 963,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,166,000 after purchasing an additional 936,609 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,943,000 after purchasing an additional 602,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

