Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $591,592.50 in Stock

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.93, for a total transaction of $591,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,909,363.03. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $599,760.00.

On Friday, July 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total transaction of $587,070.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $578,295.00.

On Monday, July 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total transaction of $585,675.00.

On Friday, July 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.67, for a total transaction of $584,257.50.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.69, for a total transaction of $611,302.50.

On Monday, July 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.82, for a total transaction of $609,345.00.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.91, for a total transaction of $614,047.50.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total transaction of $613,080.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $267.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $255.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.66. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bey Douglas LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bey Douglas LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 29,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group set a $404.00 price target on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.16.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

