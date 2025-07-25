Saxon Interests Inc. Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Saxon Interests Inc. lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,627 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.4% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Hart LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wallace Hart LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.22.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $173.74 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $174.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.19 and a 200 day moving average of $130.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total value of $12,715,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,123,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,851,566.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares in the company, valued at $283,565,212.88. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,114,800 shares of company stock worth $760,553,003. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

