Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,797 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $13,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 450.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.93 and a 12 month high of $120.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.36.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 109.80%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

