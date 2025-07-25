Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 154,650.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 155.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.95.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 33,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $272,443.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,204,418 shares in the company, valued at $25,763,520.72. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $79,045.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 448,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,887.79. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,667,802 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,881. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

