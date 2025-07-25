Space Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 23rd

Get alerts:

Alphabet, Amphenol, Lockheed Martin, Berkshire Hathaway, Boeing, Microchip Technology, and Analog Devices are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from space-related activities—such as satellite manufacturing, launch services, space tourism, or Earth-observation and communication networks. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the growing commercial space economy, which spans government contracts, private launches, and emerging technologies like on-orbit servicing and lunar exploration. Examples include satellite operators, launch-vehicle manufacturers, and aerospace firms with dedicated space divisions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $190.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,479,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,306,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.89.

Amphenol (APH)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

NYSE APH traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $100.33. 20,629,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,699,872. The company has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.39. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $109.37.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

NYSE LMT traded up $10.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $421.38. 3,427,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $469.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $483.78. 2,619,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415,851. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $491.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.26. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $406.11 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.61. 4,707,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,556,115. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.26 and its 200-day moving average is $184.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $235.22.

Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

MCHP traded down $4.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,096,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,214. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $91.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,052.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

ADI traded down $4.35 on Wednesday, reaching $231.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,679,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,736. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.71. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $247.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

