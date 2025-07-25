Steven Conine Sells 60,000 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Steven Conine sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $3,361,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,471,469.46. This trade represents a 26.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Steven Conine sold 7,094 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $391,659.74.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Steven Conine sold 180,943 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $9,515,792.37.

On Monday, June 30th, Steven Conine sold 21,963 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $1,142,295.63.

On Friday, June 20th, Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,482,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Steven Conine sold 73,095 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $2,953,038.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Steven Conine sold 2,246 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $89,862.46.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Steven Conine sold 4,861 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $195,023.32.

On Monday, May 12th, Steven Conine sold 9,798 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $392,115.96.

Shares of W stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 2.97. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,315,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,856,000 after acquiring an additional 327,603 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 26,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,472,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 5,850.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 41,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on W shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 price target on Wayfair in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Zelman & Associates raised their price target on Wayfair from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

