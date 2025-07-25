Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Sunoco by 440.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Sunoco by 17.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUN. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sunoco from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sunoco from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.52. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 20.34%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.9088 per share. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.68%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

