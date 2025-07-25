Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Holdings in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 13,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Hubbell by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.25.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $437.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $403.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.25. Hubbell Inc has a fifty-two week low of $299.42 and a fifty-two week high of $481.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.23). Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,727 shares in the company, valued at $667,122.83. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total transaction of $2,970,497.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 82,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,578,507.63. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

