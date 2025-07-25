Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Invitation Home by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invitation Home by 1,313.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Invitation Home by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Invitation Home by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 207,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 77,452 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Invitation Home by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 462,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 149,454 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Invitation Home news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $4,969,704.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 642,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,481,727.93. This trade represents a 18.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.97.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $32.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Home has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Invitation Home had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $674.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.65%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

