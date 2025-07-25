Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 75.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $133.22 on Friday. Genuine Parts Company has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $149.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.86 and a 200 day moving average of $121.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GPC. UBS Group raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Argus raised Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

