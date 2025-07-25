Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,878 Shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,568,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,025,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,609 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,637,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,019,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,667,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,466,000 after purchasing an additional 624,370 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Roth Capital cut Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wolfe Research cut Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Insider Transactions at Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 114,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,014,158.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,546,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,459,883.04. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,278,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,980,508.80. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,965,800 shares of company stock valued at $20,056,881 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average is $71.30. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $98.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share

(Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.