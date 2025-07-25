The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Increased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.07.

NYSE:ALL opened at $194.00 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a 12-month low of $162.27 and a 12-month high of $213.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

