The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 128.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Boeing were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,075 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,889,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,736,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,151,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.55.

NYSE:BA opened at $231.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.33. The firm has a market cap of $174.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $235.27.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

