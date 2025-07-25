The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 93.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 465,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,993,000 after buying an additional 34,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 622 shares in the company, valued at $74,279.24. This represents a 63.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $122.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.98. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.16 and a 12-month high of $132.09.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.