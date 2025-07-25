The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 254.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,844 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.07% of Trade Desk worth $18,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Trade Desk by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 272.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TTD. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trade Desk from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.73.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 103.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.13. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 16.04%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 66,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,761.80. The trade was a 29.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. This represents a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.