The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,736 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $14,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,102,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387,339 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,187,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,864,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,121,000 after buying an additional 1,354,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,788,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,237,000 after buying an additional 1,172,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,658,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.73.

Trade Desk stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 103.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 66,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,761.80. The trade was a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. This trade represents a 61.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

