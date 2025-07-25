The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. Wendy’s has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 85.36% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $523.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski purchased 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,984.00. Following the purchase, the chief marketing officer directly owned 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,206.08. This trade represents a 21.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 136,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $1,752,651.39. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 203,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,494.05. This trade represents a 40.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 3,249.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,568,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,527 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 89.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,987,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,912 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Wendy’s by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,882,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,503 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $15,117,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $16,678,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

