TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Director Nick Khan Sells 9,519 Shares

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $1,593,099.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 146,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,736. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nick Khan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, Nick Khan sold 45,168 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $7,715,597.76.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.96, for a total transaction of $1,684,482.24.

On Monday, June 2nd, Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,380.74.

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO opened at $167.98 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.46 and a 52-week high of $182.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 85.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.80.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.26) earnings per share. TKO Group’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.33.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in TKO Group by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in TKO Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in TKO Group by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 32,412 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in TKO Group by 552.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 28,762 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in TKO Group by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

