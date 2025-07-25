Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Sells $4,793,580.00 in Stock

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,597.86, for a total value of $4,793,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,296. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.27, for a total value of $4,272,810.00.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.35, for a total value of $4,303,050.00.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,598.60 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.35. The company has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,486.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,392.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Balefire LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,606.47.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

