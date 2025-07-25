United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 96.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,254 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $20,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 58,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,057,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $306.41 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.98 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.03 and a 200-day moving average of $316.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.53.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $314.00 target price (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.08.

In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total value of $3,904,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,353.66. This trade represents a 59.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $879,225.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,613,606.40. The trade was a 13.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,681 shares of company stock valued at $21,283,379. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

