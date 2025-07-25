United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Position Decreased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 58,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $314.00 target price (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics
In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $187,043.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,021.17. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.96, for a total value of $3,079,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,297,208.76. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,681 shares of company stock valued at $21,283,379. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Price Performance
United Therapeutics stock opened at $306.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $417.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.60.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.
United Therapeutics Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Further Reading
