United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Position Decreased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 58,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $314.00 target price (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $187,043.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,021.17. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.96, for a total value of $3,079,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,297,208.76. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,681 shares of company stock valued at $21,283,379. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $306.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $417.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.60.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.