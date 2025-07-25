Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 3,799 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.05% of Humana worth $17,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 15.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 61.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $229.48 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $206.87 and a one year high of $406.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $268.00 price objective on Humana and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.57.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

