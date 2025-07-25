Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,682 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $16,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,565,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $600,750,000 after purchasing an additional 30,163 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,360,374 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $439,808,000 after purchasing an additional 150,480 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $368,276,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,763,489 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 28,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $190.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.20 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

