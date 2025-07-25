Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 7,702 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.07% of W.R. Berkley worth $17,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Stock Up 0.0%

WRB stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1 year low of $52.20 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen downgraded W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

