Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Shares in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,999,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.22% of Credit Acceptance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 6,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.16, for a total transaction of $3,318,848.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,290 shares in the company, valued at $14,771,906.40. This trade represents a 18.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 20,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.97, for a total value of $10,799,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,134,716.79. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,731 shares of company stock valued at $14,307,733 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $513.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.26. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a 1 year low of $409.22 and a 1 year high of $590.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 17.64 and a quick ratio of 17.64.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.31 by ($0.96). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 53.24 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

