Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Decreases Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,498 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 109,135 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $14,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Group One Trading LLC grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 7,136.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 796 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Desjardins cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IMO opened at $84.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.89. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $58.76 and a 52-week high of $85.02.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.87%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

