Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $14.39 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.10% of United Therapeutics worth $14,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,567,253,000 after acquiring an additional 32,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,170,000 after acquiring an additional 393,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,184,000 after acquiring an additional 44,277 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 975,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,179,000 after acquiring an additional 157,363 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 645 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $187,043.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,021.17. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $3,303,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,045,702.11. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,681 shares of company stock worth $21,283,379. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective (down from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.08.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $306.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.60.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.17 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

