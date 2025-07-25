Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $15.90 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $15,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,321 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $116.06 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

