Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $16.49 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,780 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Corning were worth $16,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $490,933,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $124,253,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,869,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,867,000 after buying an additional 2,215,840 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Corning by 101.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,951,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $135,140,000 after buying an additional 1,483,151 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 3,441.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,190,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,495,000 after buying an additional 1,156,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $849,826.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,692.56. The trade was a 51.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $55.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.65. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $56.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 215.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.