Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $16.49 Million Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $16,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGA. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at $3,418,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 75,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,213,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,541,121,000 after acquiring an additional 51,733 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:RGA opened at $193.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.62. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $233.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.92.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.77%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $249.00 target price (up previously from $248.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.