Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $16.85 Million Stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 81,673 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $16,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,789,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,258,000 after buying an additional 19,048,385 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 403.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,256,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,932,000 after buying an additional 17,834,643 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 403.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,433,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,122,000 after buying an additional 15,575,311 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 334.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,429,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,421,000 after buying an additional 11,880,010 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 403.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,519,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $768,838,000 after buying an additional 11,634,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,001,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,065. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 4,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $258,955.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,657.84. This trade represents a 11.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,610 shares of company stock worth $5,737,894. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.5%

TSCO opened at $59.34 on Friday. Tractor Supply Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.77%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

