Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Lowers Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 45,354 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $12,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPR. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPR. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tapestry from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Tapestry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tapestry from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $114,550.12. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,693.36. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $3,256,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,062 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,446.80. This represents a 25.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock opened at $108.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $109.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 12.50%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

