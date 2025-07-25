Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 4,512 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $17,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 426,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,209,000 after acquiring an additional 58,286 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 354,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after acquiring an additional 36,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,994.78. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $107.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.49. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.37 and a 200 day moving average of $98.72.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.64.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

