Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 57,709 Shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 242,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,709 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Ball were worth $12,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 6.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 11.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 53,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $59.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Ball Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $68.12.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BALL

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.