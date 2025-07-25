Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 347,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,841,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.18% of Vornado Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $759,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,400. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 76.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $461.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.