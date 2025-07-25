Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Reduces Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.10% of Domino’s Pizza worth $15,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Melius began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.52.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $476.34 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1-year low of $396.06 and a 1-year high of $500.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $465.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 40.42%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

