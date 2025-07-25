Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 13,288 Shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,288 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Nucor were worth $14,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,265,209.60. This trade represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 162,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,326 shares of company stock worth $6,325,108. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

NUE opened at $141.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.04 and its 200 day moving average is $124.79. Nucor Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $170.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

