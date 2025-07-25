Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 26,543 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 26,543 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.08% of Cooper Companies worth $13,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,071.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 147.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 893 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $73.80 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Loop Capital set a $100.00 price target on Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

