Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 37,402 Shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 37,402 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in LKQ were worth $12,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 104.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 299.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 70.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 30.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 316,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,452.70. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

LKQ Stock Down 17.8%

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. LKQ Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.95.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.78%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

