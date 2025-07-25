Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 421 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $17,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 790.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,310. The trade was a 75.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $1,770,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $924,041.79. This represents a 65.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $568.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $499.40 and its 200 day moving average is $489.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $426.24 and a 52-week high of $576.86.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.36 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $542.00 target price (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.67.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

