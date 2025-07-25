Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 317,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,540,000.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,064,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 140.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 808,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,528,000 after acquiring an additional 472,596 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $821,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 1.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,065,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,886,000 after acquiring an additional 72,513 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CubeSmart to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

CubeSmart Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CUBE opened at $41.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $273.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.