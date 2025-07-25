Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Trims Stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,781 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Dollar General from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Melius Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $107.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $126.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.94.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 45.04%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

