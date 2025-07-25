Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Trims Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 640,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,590 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $17,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:BRX opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $337.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 109.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

