Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $8.46 Million Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Carvana by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities set a $440.00 price target on shares of Carvana and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $329.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.83.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $326.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.76 and a 200-day moving average of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $364.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.96, for a total transaction of $17,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,642,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,224,051,944.32. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.51, for a total transaction of $3,375,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 621,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,742,214.40. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,121,515 shares of company stock valued at $702,869,548 in the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

