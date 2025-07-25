Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $8,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NET. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,188.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 213.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 115.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NET opened at $191.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.27 and a 200-day moving average of $145.43. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of -832.37 and a beta of 1.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $69.26 and a one year high of $200.76.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.52.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $9,409,737.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 381,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,477,291.19. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total transaction of $5,504,419.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,143.70. This trade represents a 84.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 615,332 shares of company stock valued at $106,709,878 in the last three months. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

