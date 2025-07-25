Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $10.78 Million Investment in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 421,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Phreesia by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Phreesia by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PHR shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Phreesia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 0.72. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $30.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $77,531.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,763.79. This represents a 11.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $50,875.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 772,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,783,684.35. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $1,510,733. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

