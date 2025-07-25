W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,436,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,132,262,000 after buying an additional 529,294 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,722,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,999,000 after buying an additional 116,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,694,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,168,000 after buying an additional 103,350 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 21.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,022,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,368,000 after buying an additional 900,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,787,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $280,156,000 after buying an additional 632,578 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.06. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12 month low of $52.20 and a 12 month high of $76.38.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

About W.R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

